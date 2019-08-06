Can-Am League Game Recap

August 6, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am)





Rockland 6, New Jersey 1 - Box Score

With the score tied at 1-1 through 4 Â½ innings of action, Rockland scored a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take control of the game and beat New Jersey, 6-1.

The Boulders had nine hits in the contest with three batters having multi-hit games. Rockland 3B Richie Fecteau led the way going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Boulders DH Matt Oberste scored two runs and drove in one in 2-for-4 day while LF Grant Heyman had two hits in three at-bats along with a home run and three RBIs.

Rockland starting pitcher Edgar De La Rosa tossed five solid innings and picked-up the win in his first outing with the team. The 29-year-old allowed an earned run on four hits and struck out three batters.

For the Jackals in the losing effort, DH Richard Stock had a 1-for-4 game with a home run.

Canadian American League Stories from August 6, 2019

