Jackals Use a Seven Run Seventh to Defeat the Champions and Push Win Streak to Six

The New Jersey Jackals defeated the Ottawa Champions Sunday afternoon by the final of 9-5. The Jackals used a huge seven run 7th propelled by hits by Demetrius Moorer, Alfredo Marte and David Harris.

Moorer got the scoring started for the Jackals in the 7th with an 2 RBI double, after the Jackals offense laid very dormant for the better part of six innings. After a Nelson Ward RBI groundout and a Santiago Chirino RBI single, Conrad Gregor reached base setting up Alfredo Marte to bang a two out two strike double into right center field to tie the game. Two pitches later David Harris ripped a two-RBI single capping off the huge inning.

In the 8th it was a Nelson Ward triple driving in two runs, finishing off the scoring for the Jackals.

Matt Dallas records his first win with the Jackals going 2.0 innings in relief og starting pitcher Lars Ligouri who was tagged for 12 hits and 5 runs in just 5 innings of work. Jorge Perez worked the 8th and 9th to secure the victory for the Jackals pushing their winning streak to a season high six games.

The Jackals will be back in action Tuesday as they take on the Rockland Boulders at Palisades Credit Union Park at 11:00am.

