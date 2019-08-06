Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 4, Ottawa 0 - Box Score

Sussex County starting pitcher Frank Duncan tossed his third complete game shutout of the season as the Miners downed Ottawa, 4-0.

Duncan was terrific once again tonight as he allowed only two walks and five hits to go along with six strikeouts in a 114-pitch performance. The 27-year-old righty is now 9-3 on the season and is currently first in the Can-Am League in wins (9), complete games (7), shutouts (3) and innings pitched (104.2) and second in strikeouts (87). Duncan has been a Pitcher of the Week recipient three times this season.

Offensively for Sussex County, LF Jose Brizuela led the way going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Miners 1B Audy Ciriaco had a double in four at-bats along with two RBIs while 3B Nate Coronado had a 1-for-4 night and scored a run.

For Rockland in the loss, 1B Leonardo Reginatto went 2-for-4.

Trois-Rivieres 10, Quebec 1 - Box Score

It was all Trois-Rivieres in the game tonight as the Aigles rolled past Quebec by the score of 10-1. With the victory, Trois-Rivieres remains 2 ½ games behind Sussex County in the race for first place in the Can-Am League.

The Aigles pounded out 13 hits in the contest with five players having multi-hit games. Trois-Rivieres 1B Juan Kelly led the charge going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Aigles CF Michael Suchy had a pair of doubles in five at-bats along with two runs scored and an RBI while LF David Glaude and 2B Tucker Nathans each collected two hits, a run and an RBI.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Domenic Mazza allowed one unearned run over six innings of work and notched the victory. The lefty gave up three hits and fanned eight batters in an 80-pitch outing. With the win, Mezza improved his mark to 2-2 on the year.

Catcher Josue Peley had a 1-for-4 night with an RBI for the Capitales.

Canadian American League Stories from August 6, 2019

