Challen Rogers Massive Four Goals in Upset Win
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Challen Rogers leads the Rock to victory over Rochester by scoring four goals!
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Finish Strong With Win Over Rochester - Toronto Rock
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs - San Diego Seals
- Las Vegas Fall in Final Game - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.