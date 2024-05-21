CF Montréal Hosts Forge FC Wednesday in Canadian Championship Return Leg

May 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will host Forge FC in the second leg of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals, this Wednesday at 7:30pm EDT at Stade Saputo (OneSoccer, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

The first leg at Tim Hortons Field ended 1-1 on May 7. Midfielder Bryce Duke scored the equalizer for Montreal in the 52nd minute after Hamilton had netted the go-ahead goal through Quebec's David Choinière in the first half.

Note that the away-goal tiebreak rule will be in effect in this round, meaning that if the teams are tied on aggregate, the side with the most goals scored on the road will advance to the semifinal round.

CF Montréal's overall record against Forge is 3-0-1, but the Bleu-blanc-noir remain unbeaten at Stade Saputo (3-0-0) against Bobby Smyrniotis' side. The last time the CPL champions were in town, the Montrealers shut out their opponents 2-0 thanks to goals from Ariel Lassiter and Sunusi Ibrahim in the semifinal round on May 24, 2023.

Forge FC, meanwhile, suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Vancouver FC. The team sits fourth in the Canadian Premier League standings after five games, with a record of 3-1-1.

Due to the upcoming Fuego Fuego music festival taking place on the grounds of Olympic Park, please also take note of the modified access around Stade Saputo on match day. This route (image below) will be in effect for the next three CF Montréal games on May 22, 25 and 29.

