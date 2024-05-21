Austin FC Exercises Contract Buyout on Emiliano Rigoni

May 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced on Tuesday that the Club has waived and exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on winger Emiliano Rigoni. Rigoni will no longer occupy a Designated Player tag, and he will also no longer occupy a Senior roster spot and International Slot. Furthermore, Rigoni's wages will no longer count against the Club's 2024 salary budget.

Transaction: Austin FC exercises a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on Emiliano Rigoni on May 21, 2024.

