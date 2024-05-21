LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, May 25

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced programming details for their home match against Houston Dynamo FC, presented by Fiji Airways, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, May 25 (7:30 p.m. PT ; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Pregame Party At Galaxy Park

Fans are encouraged to stop by the pregame party beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities along with drinks and music before stadium gates open at 6:00 p.m. PT for Saturday's match between LA and Houston Dynamo FC. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here .

Pregame and Halftime DJ Set

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by DJ SOSUPERSAM , who is scheduled to perform at pregame and halftime. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will have a pregame and halftime DJ set to excite and entertain fans of the club.

In addition to the halftime DJ Set, Fiji Airways will be giving away two (2) roundtrip flights to one lucky fan and a dedicated 20% off promo code for all fans in attendance available through the Galaxy app at the conclusion of the halftime light show.

Merchandise

The LA Galaxy are commemorating Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with their third official Japangeles collaboration. Japangeles is an apparel brand founded in and located in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo neighborhood. Japangeles founder Roy Kuroyanagi collaborated with LA Galaxy defenders Maya Yoshida and Miki Yamane on this year's limited-edition items. The Japangeles Collection consists of a shirt and a scarf that is available for purchase beginning Saturday, May 25 at the LA Galaxy Team Store at 3:30 p.m. PT. The LA Galaxy Team Store will also have an AAPI inspired scarf available for purchase beginning May 25. Additionally, fans who purchase an adult LA Galaxy jersey on Saturday, May 25 will receive a $10 LA Galaxy Team Store gift card for a future purchase.

SoccerFest

In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, the first 150 fans at SoccerFest located within Kinecta Plaza on Saturday will receive an AAPI celebration scarf, while supplies last.

Cozmo's Cadets, LA Galaxy Youth Programming and LA Galaxy Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest , located within Kinecta Plaza for this match, with Sprite, Fiji Airways, Herbalife and Little Tokyo Service Center also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have Volkswagen, the LA Times, the LA Galaxy Merchandise Truck, the Kinecta Ice Cream truck and ramen sampling from Maruchan.

LA Galaxy Foundation

The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning off a 2024 team-signed Angeleno Kit. The online auction will open on Saturday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. During SoccerFest, the LA Galaxy Foundation will be selling Mystery Bags for $75 each. All bags include a signed item from a first-team player as well as other surprises. The Hero of the Match is United States Army Staff Sergeant Zhengyan Guo. One of Sergeant Guo's accomplishments include being hand selected as an ambassador for the U.S. Army where he shares his experience as a Senior Enlisted Solider with local Asian communities. The Community Partner of the Match is Little Tokyo Service Center . Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn more about their commitment to improving the lives of underserved individuals and families and promoting the equitable development of ethnic communities and their rich cultural heritage.

Japanese Heritage Ticket Pack

The LA Galaxy are offering a special Japanese Heritage Ticket Pack for this Saturday's match against Houston Dynamo FC in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month. The first 250 Japanese Heritage Ticket Packs purchased include a Maya Yoshida bobblehead and a 20 percent discount at the Japanese American National Museum. In addition, $5 from every ticket sold via this offer will be donated to the Japanese American National Museum and the Japan America Society of Southern California . The Japanese Heritage Ticket Pack is available for purchase .

Extra Time

DJ Roskobeats will be performing for fans at Extra Time, the LA Galaxy's post-match party in the American Express Stadium Club, following the match against Houston until 11:00 p.m. All fans are welcome to attend.

Match Information

Following a 0-0 shutout draw on the road against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 18, the LA Galaxy return home to play host to Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Heath Sports Park on Saturday, May 25 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Saturday's match marks the 43rd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, with LA leading the series 17-14-11. Against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 13-14-11 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 3-0-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between LA and Houston during the 2023 campaign, the Galaxy held a 0-1-1 record (0 GF, 3 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA played Houston to a 0-0 draw on Sept. 2, 2023. In 18 regular-season matches played at home against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 6-5-7 record. The last time LA defeated Houston at Dignity Health Sports Park, Zlatan Ibrahimovic recorded a goal in a 2-1 win on April 19, 2019.

