Toronto FC Sign Three Toronto FC II Players to Short-Term Agreements for Canadian Championship

May 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II defenders Antony Curic and Nathaniel Edwards and midfielder Andrei Dumitru to MLS short-term agreements for Tuesday's Canadian Championship match against CS Saint-Laurent. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.

Curic, 23, originally signed with Toronto FC II on December 16, 2020, and made his debut for the Young Reds against North Texas SC on May 22, 2021. Curic has made 56 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One action across four seasons for Toronto FC II (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024). The defender was called up to the First Team twice during the 2023 MLS regular season and made his debut with TFC as a substitute against CF Montréal on May 13.

Edwards, 21, recently signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on February 29, 2024. The Brampton, Ontario, made his debut for TFC II against Philadelphia Union II on March 17. Edwards joined TFC II from Syracuse University and has appeared in all seven games for the Young Reds this season.

Dumitru, 17, signed with Toronto FC II on March 15, 2024, and has made four appearances in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Dumitru made his debut for the Young Reds against Columbus Crew 2 on April 7. More recently, the midfielder was called up to the First Team for the Canadian Championship match against Simcoe County Rovers on April 24 and made his debut as a substitute in the 46th minute.

