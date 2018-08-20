Cedar Rapids Rallies in Rubber Game

August 20, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WIS. - Nine unanswered runs were the difference Monday afternoon as the Cedar Rapids Kernels came from behind for a 12-4 win against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Cedar Rapids (35-22, 67-59) earned a 2-1 series victory and finished its season series with an 11-7 edge over Wisconsin (29-28, 60-66).

Wisconsin grabbed an early 1-0 lead during the first inning. Darren Seferina singled to open the frame, and Tristen Lutz added a double. Eddie Silva produced an RBI groundout to bring in Seferina.

Cedar Rapids moved ahead, 3-1, within the top of the third. Gabriel Maciel collected a one-out bunt single. A two-out single by Ryan Jeffers and a walk for Trevor Larnach loaded the bases. Ben Rodriguez followed by clearing the bases with a full-count, two-out double.

In the bottom of the third, Wisconsin surged back in front. Walks filled the bases for the Timber Rattlers, and a wild pitch to Gilbert Lara allowed Seferina to come home. Lara completed his at-bat with a two-run double that plated Lutz and KJ Harrison for a 4-3 Wisconsin advantage.

The Kernels scored four runs in the eighth inning to regain the lead, 7-4. Maciel led off with a bunt single, and Michael Helman hit a double. Both runners scored on a two-base error off the bat of Jeffers. Larnach brought in Jeffers with an RBI double and later scored after a sacrifice fly from David Bañuelos.

Five more runs within the ninth stretched Cedar Rapids' lead to 12-4. An inning-opening triple by Maciel set up an RBI single for Helman. Three batters later, Rodriguez delivered a sacrifice fly that plated Helman. Two runs scored on a single from Andrew Bechtold, and Bañuelos added an RBI single of his own to cap the scoring.

Johan Quezada (1-0) retired all 10 batters that he faced in his Midwest League debut to earn the victory. Quezada stranded a pair of inherited runners in the sixth inning and registered a career-high-tying six strikeouts in a perfect outing.

J.T. Hintzen (2-1) was charged with a blown save and a loss in Monday's rubber game. Hintzen gave up four runs including two earned runs allowed over two-plus innings pitched.

Up next, the Kernels continue their road trip with a three-game series at the Beloit Snappers. Tuesday's series opener is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Pohlman Field. Cedar Rapids right-hander Randy Dobnak (8-5, 3.35) and Beloit right-hander Jean Ruiz (5-9, 3.83) are the probable pitchers. Morgan Hawk will call the game on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids' final homestand of the regular season will begin Friday, August 24 and continues through Friday, August 31. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.