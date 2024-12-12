Cavalry FC to Host Edmonton Scottish United SC in the Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship

December 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has been drawn against League1 Alberta side Edmonton Scottish United SC in the preliminary round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

Cavalry FC will host the northern Alberta club as they open the tournament in the preliminary round, with the winner of the matchup advancing to the two-legged quarterfinal against the winner between Pacific FC and Vancouver FC.

The match will take place in either April or May on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. The exact match date and kickoff time are to be determined and will be announced once confirmed by Canada Soccer.

For more information about the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, please visit cavalryfc.canpl.ca/canchamp.

