Pacific FC to Host Vancouver FC in Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship

December 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Canada Soccer announced Thursday that Pacific FC will face Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League at Starlight Stadium in the preliminary round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship. The official match date will be announced at a later day.

The annual "Battle of the North" will feature 15 clubs including reigning winners Vancouver Whitecaps FC and first-time participants Edmonton Scottish United SC (League1 Alberta) and Milton's Scrosoppi FC (League1 Ontario).

2025 Competition Format & Schedule

The 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship will be played across twenty matches, culminating with the Final in October. The fifteen participating clubs represent six different leagues: Major League Soccer (MLS), Canadian Premier League (CPL), League1 BC (L1BC), League1 Ontario (L1O), Ligue1 Québec (L1Q), and League1 Alberta (L1A).

The opening stage Preliminary Round will be played in a single-match format with fourteen clubs entering into West and East regionalized brackets. The seven Preliminary Round matches will be played between April 29 and May 7.

The seven winning clubs from the Preliminary Round will advance to the Quarter-Final stage, where they will join 2024 champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who received a first-round bye. The Quarter-Final phase will be played in a two-match home and away series format.

The four remaining clubs will advance to the Semi-Final stage which will also be contested in a two-match home and away format.

The 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final will be played as a single match on October 1.

