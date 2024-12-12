Atlético Ottawa to Host League1 Ontario Opposition in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round

December 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will host League1 Ontario side Scrosoppi FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship at TD Place.

The official draw was made by Canada Soccer on Thursday evening (8pm ET, on OneSoccer) and the first round of fixtures will take place in late April/early May following the finalization of the club schedules for the 2025 season.

Atlético faces Scrosoppi FC of Milton, ON, in a single-game knock-out in Lansdowne. Should Ottawa progress they will meet the winner of York United FC against FC Laval in a two-legged quarter-final before the teams are redrawn ahead of the semi-final stage. This is the first time in club history that Atlético will face a team outside of the Canadian Premier League in the competition.

The 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship comprises three sides from Major League Soccer (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Toronto FC and CF Montréal), eight teams from the Canadian Premier League (Atlético Ottawa, Cavalry FC, Forge FC, Halifax Wanderers FC, Pacific FC, Valour FC, Vancouver FC and York United FC) as well as four semi-professional teams from across League1 Canada (FC Laval, Scrosoppi FC, Edmonton Scottish United SC, TSS Rovers FC) for a total of 15 competitors.

