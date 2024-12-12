Valour FC to Host TSS Rovers FC in Preliminary Round of 2025 Telus Canadian Championship

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will host League1 BC side TSS Rovers FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship at Princess Auto Stadium, Canada Soccer announced on Thursday.

Canada Soccer conducted the Official Draw for the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship on Thursday, Dec. 12 live on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada. The live draw determined the seven Preliminary Round matchups as well as the pathway through the Quarter-Final stage of the competition, which will feature a total of 15 Canadian clubs from six different leagues: the CPL, Major League Soccer (MLS), League1 BC, League1 Alberta, League1 Ontario and Ligue1 Québec.

Fourteen teams will compete in the Preliminary Round, which will be played in a single-knockout format in April and May 2025. Further details on the date and kickoff time for Valour's home match against Burnaby, B.C.-based TSS Rovers will be provided when they become available.

The winner of the Preliminary Round match between Valour and TSS Rovers will advance to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who received a first-round bye as the competition's defending champions. The Quarter-Final phase will be played in a two-match home and away series format.

A secondary draw will be completed at a later date to determine the two-legged Semi-Final matchups, as well as the pathway to hosting the single-leg competition final on Oct. 1, 2025, where two teams will earn the chance to compete to host the coveted Voyageurs Cup.

Valour has previously faced both TSS Rovers and the Whitecaps in Canadian Championship play, and will look to secure its first victory over both sides in 2025.

Find more information on the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship and Thursday's draw at https://canadasoccer.com/.

