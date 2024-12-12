Valour FC Announce Return of Hometown Midfielder Raph Ohin

December 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the return of Ghana-born, Winnipeg-raised midfielder Raphael Ohin for his seventh season with the club, after exercising its 2025 option on his contract.

Ohin, 29, originally joined his hometown CPL club in January 2019 after spending the previous three seasons with WSA Winnipeg of the Professional Development League (PDL). He has been a mainstay in the Valour organization ever since and was named club captain ahead of the 2024 season.

"We all know what Raph means for this Club" said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "Raph is resilient, passionate and represents what this club is all about. We are happy to see what 2025 holds for him after seeing him come off a 2-year injury recovery in 2024. The best is yet to come for him"

Valour's longest-serving player made 21 appearances and logged 1,228 minutes for the side in 2024, the most action he has seen in league play since 2021 because of injuries. An important part of the club's midfield core, Valour scored one goal and was twice included in the CPL's Gatorade Team of the Week in 2024.

"It's a blessing to call Winnipeg my home" said Ohin, "I'm always grateful and thrilled to represent this club as I continue the journey. There is a reason for my being here."

Further roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks as Valour continues to build its 2025 squad.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Dec. 12, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Gianfranco Facchineri

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda, Raphael Ohin

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams

