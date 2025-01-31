Cavalry FC Launches 2025 Alberta Wild Rose Primary Kit

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC today unveiled its 2025 primary kit, the Alberta Wild Rose kit, produced by Macron. The kit captures the natural beauty and essence of Alberta, while embracing the success and history of Cavalry.

The design features Cavalry's iconic red with a seven-stripe sash, commemorating the seven years of achievements by the club. Alberta's official flower, the wild rose, accents the kit, an ode to the province Cavalry calls home.

The kit will feature in the opening round of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, as Cavalry faces Liga MX side Pumas UNAM and can now be purchased via the Cavalry FC website.

Images of the 2025 Alberta Wild Rose kit can be viewed here. Any images used by media can be credited to Cavalry FC Media/Calin Charles.

Cavalry FC kicks off its 2025 campaign in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Pumas UNAM at Starlight Stadium in Langford, BC on Thursday, February 6 at 8 p.m. MT/7 p.m. PST.

