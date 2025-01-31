Forge FC Signs Serbian Left-Back Marko Jevremović to Multi-Year Deal

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced Friday the signing of Serbian left-back Marko Jevremović to a multi-year contract.

The 28-year-old defender brings a wealth of experience from Europe, having played in Greece, Bosnia, Cyprus, and Serbia throughout his professional career.

"Marko is a dynamic defender with exceptional technical ability and experience at a high level in European football," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge FC Sporting Director and Head Coach. "His ability to contribute on both sides of the ball makes him a valuable addition to our squad as we continue to build for the upcoming season."

Jevremović most recently played in Greece with Athens Kallithea during the 2024 season, after a stint with Bosnian club FK Zvijezda 09. In 2023, he featured prominently for Cypriot side Enosis Neon Paralimniou, making 38 appearances while tallying one goal and five assists. Prior to that, Jevremović spent three seasons (2020-2022) with Serbian club FK Javor-Matis Ivanjica, recording 98 appearances with two goals and 20 assists. He began his professional career with FK Mladost Lučani in 2019, where he made 10 appearances, contributing one goal and one assist.

Across his career, Jevremović has made 161 professional appearances, amassing four goals and 28 assists. He has also earned an international cap for the Serbian national team.

