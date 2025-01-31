Wanderers Sign Julian Dunn and Ryan Telfer to New Contracts

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax Wanderers defender Julian Dunn

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed defender Julian Dunn to a new contract through the 2025 Canadian Premier League season with a club option for 2026. Additionally, the Wanderers have signed forward Ryan Telfer to a new contract through the 2026 CPL season.

Dunn, 24, returns for a second season in Halifax, joining the club ahead of the 2024 season. After starting in each of the Wanderers' first 10 regular season matches, an injury cut Dunn's season short. He continued his rehabilitation in Halifax for the remainder of the season.

"Julian is a model professional we're proud to retain at the Wanderers," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "He has exemplary leadership qualities on and off the field that complement his natural football abilities. After a strong start to his career in Halifax, he maintained the same positivity and desire he has displayed throughout his career, staying in Halifax to support his teammates from the sidelines during his rehab last season. Our medical staff have worked hard with Julian to assist in his recovery, and we're looking forward to seeing him back on the field in 2025."

A former CPL U-21 Player of the year nominee, Dunn's previous experience includes stints at Toronto FC (MLS) and HamKam (Norway). The central defender has also represented Canada at the U-17, U-20 and U-23 levels.

Telfer, 30, made an immediate impact on the pitch in his first season as a Wanderer. In 24 matches in 2024, Telfer scored five goals and tallied four assists. A CPL veteran who can both score and create chances for his teammates, Telfer has racked up 29 career goals and 21 assists.

"Ryan is a presence both in the locker room and on the pitch with his work ethic and positive attitude," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He became an important player in the centre of our attack after we moved him up front early last season, so we are excited to see he wants to commit his future to Halifax."

The veteran forward is a mainstay in the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National Team. Telfer has scored 10 goals in 32 international matches.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Goalkeepers: Aiden Rushenas, Rayane Yesli

Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Julian Dunn, Thomas Meilleur-Giguere, Nassim Mekideche, Kareem Sow, Wesley Timoteo

Midfielders: Lorenzo Callegari, Vitor Dias, Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Isaiah Johnston, Giorgio Probo, Andre Rampersad, Sean Rea

Forwards: Jason Bahamboula, Yohan Baï, Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Massimo Ferrin, Ryan Telfer, Camilo Vasconcelos

