Pacific FC Sign Midfielder Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the signing of midfielder Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt to guaranteed contract for 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Browning Lagerfeldt, 26, is a highly skilled and versatile midfielder who has played in more than 100 matches in Sweden's highly competitive football environment. He joins the Tridents from Gefle IF in Sweden's highest football league Superettan where he spent the 2024 season.

"Lukas has a strong background and he's an experienced player with high standards that's coming with a clear mentality to win," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He is a machine in the middle of the field who covers ground and has the technical ability to improve our overall control with the ball."

Born in the Republic of Ireland, but raised in Stockholm, Sweden, Browning Lagerfeld spent his youth career with IF Brommapojkarna and FC Twente. He went on to make his senior debut with Örgryte IS in 2021, appearing for the club 54 times before moving to Dalkurd FF in Sweden's Division 2.

Browning Lagerfeld returned to Ireland to join Sligo Rovers in 2023, playing 27 times and scoring one goal for the League of Ireland Premier Division club. Described as a 'general of the midfield,' Browning Lagerfeld's return to Sweden's Gefle IF last season saw him appear 25 times and score two goals.

As a dual national, Browning Lagerfeld spent considerable time with Sweden's U-16 to- U-19 teams during his youth playing days, for a total of 19 caps. He also made one appearance with Ireland's U-17 squad.

Between Browning Lagerfeld's professional and national team experience, he brings a unique blend of technical ability, tactical intelligence, and composure on the ball to Pacific.

"We believe Lukas is going to raise our level and make an immediate impact to our squad," said Merriman.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of January 31:

Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Georges Mukumbilwa

Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt

Forwards: Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Marco Bustos

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.