Vancouver FC Set Club-Record with Transfer of Grady McDonnell to Club Brugge KV

January 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed the club-record transfer of midfielder Grady McDonnell to Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge KV, for an undisclosed fee and future considerations.

"Signing a talent like Grady, one of the top emerging players in Canada, shows the ambitions of our young club, as his further development demanded that he be given the right platform to thrive," said Rob Friend, Co-Owner, President and CEO, Vancouver FC. "We're thrilled at the progress we've seen in him over the past year.

As a club, we're committed to being a home for top Canadian talent to develop, improve and compete at a high level, and to open doors for those players within the global game. We know Grady will be the first of many Vancouver FC players to reach new heights with the support of our club."

Club Brugge currently competes in the Belgian Pro League, the top division of soccer in Belgium, as well as other such premier competitions as the UEFA Champions League.

A local phenomenon, McDonnell, 16, became the youngest signing in CPL history when he joined his hometown club Vancouver on his first professional contract in January 2024, at the age of 15 years, 10 months and 25 days. The native of Surrey, B.C. was the second-youngest player to debut for Vancouver, and the third youngest debutant in CPL history - behind only VFC teammate TJ Tahid and York United FC's Shola Jimoh - when he made his first appearance for the club on May 4, 2024 at the age of 16 years, two months and 17 days. McDonnell went on to make 17 appearances for Vancouver in his first season in the CPL.

Prior to joining Vancouver FC, McDonnell spent time in the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy system, representing the Major League Soccer (MLS) club at the Under-15 and Under-17 levels.

Internationally, the box-to-box midfielder has represented both the Republic of Ireland and Canada at the youth levels. He has made 26 appearances for Ireland between the Under-15, Under-16 and Under-17 levels since September 2022, most recently at UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualification in November 2024. He also previously represented Canada at the Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in 2023, playing in all four of the squad's matches.

"When I signed with Vancouver, the club offered me the opportunity to continue my development by testing myself against professionals day in and day out, in training and, importantly, in competitive matches," said McDonnell. "The club pushed me, helped me improve my game and ensured I was ready for this next step. I'm grateful to Vancouver for their support of me and I'm excited to start a new chapter with Club Brugge."

Vancouver FC has now signed 13 players to its 2025 roster.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Jan. 31, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: James Cameron, Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, TJ Tahid

Forwards: Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

