Cavalry FC Clinches 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Berth

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC today clinched its berth in the 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs.

Following a successful 2-0 win against York United FC and results in the club's favour across the league, Cavalry has clinched its berth in the 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs. The club will begin its quest for the North Star Cup after the regular season finale; away to Valour FC on Oct. 19.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through Saturday, Nov. 9 or Sunday, Nov. 10, depending on which club earns the right to host the 2024 CPL Final. This year's playoffs will once again be contested in the same format as what was introduced by the League in 2023 with the top five teams in CPL standings at the end of the 2024 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Cavalry FC will continue in CPL Regular Season action on Sept. 28 as the club hosts Vancouver FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows at 5pm MT for the clubs annual Pinkout! match, presented by Mayfair Diagnostics in support of cancer awareness.

