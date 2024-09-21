Wanderers Sign Goalkeeper Judewellin Michel to a Short-Term Replacement Contract

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian-Haitiain goalkeeper Judewellin Michel to a Short-Term Replacement Contract for Saturday's match vs. Valour FC.

Per the Canadian Premier League's roster rules and regulations, the League can approve the signing of a player to a Short-Term Replacement Contract in cases of Extreme Hardship, such as if a club has fewer than two available goalkeepers through short-term injury, suspension or unique circumstances.

Wanderers goalkeeper Yann Fillion is serving his one-match suspension issued by Canada Soccer, for yellow card accumulation in regular season play. On August 15, the Wanderers announced that goalkeeper Daniel Clarke returned to Cape Breton University following the culmination of his 2024 CPL - U SPORTS contract.

Michel played for CF Montreal U23 in League1 Quebec during the 2024 season. He was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp ahead of the 2024 season and regularly trains with the MLS squad. He helped backstop Quebec to the gold medal at the 2022 Canada Summer Games and is a former recipient of the Goalkeeper of the Year award in Quebec college soccer.

Michel will join Aiden Rushenas as the Wanderers' two available goalkeepers for Saturday's match being played in Winnipeg.

