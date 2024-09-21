Forge FC Clinch 2024 CPL Playoff Spot

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC became the first Canadian Premier League club to clinch a spot in the 2024 Playoffs, along with a top-four finish and a home playoff match, after they defeated Vancouver FC 3-1 on Saturday. Forge FC have yet to miss the CPL Playoffs in each of the club's six seasons and are four-time CPL Champions following title wins in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

The date, time and opponent of Forge FC's first playoff match is yet to be confirmed and depends on where the club sits in the final CPL regular season standings. Additional information regarding the 2024 CPL Playoffs schedule will be unveiled as it becomes available.

