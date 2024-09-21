Match Day Information: VFC vs FOR - September 21

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC takes on Forge FC for the final time in the 2024 season. Here is everything you need to know about the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. PT in Langley, BC:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC has returned to the Mainland after a visit to B.C.-rivals Pacific FC exactly one week ago.

Now the Eagles host top-of-the-table Forge FC in the final regular season match against the Hamilton-side. Vancouver is one point behind PAC, who are now occupying the fifth and final playoff spot, but could reclaim that position with a victory today.

A new piece that may be able to lift VFC back into the playoffs is Austin Ricci who could make his debut as an Eagle this afternoon. The team will be looking for the full three points and to win the season series against FOR when they take to the pitch in one hour.

