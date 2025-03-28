Vancouver FC Launches 2025 Kits Featuring New Sponsor Artigiano

March 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC today announced the launch of its 2025 primary and alternate kits, which boast award-winning, locally-owned and operated café chain Artigiano as the club's new front-of-jersey sponsor.

Known for its bold apparel in years past - such as the viral Cherry Blossom Kit, the celebrated Eagle Kit and the show-stopping Community Kit - Vancouver took a new approach to its uniforms in 2025, prioritising restraint over brash designs.

Working in collaboration with Macron, the Official Kit Manufacturer of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), VFC focused on creating looks that elevate its game, rather than overpowering it.

"We're stripping it back in 2025; no gimmicks, just football," said Stephanie Wood, Vice President, Marketing and Brand Development, Vancouver FC. "We've had fun, we've made our noise. Now it's time to pull back and get back to our roots, on the field."

Both kits will be adorned with the familiar Artigiano logo, a brand known for crafting great coffee and an even better culture that has become part of the fabric of the Vancouver community.

"Aritigiano is a local business that has been a hub of our area for more than two decades," said Wood. "They are known for their vibrant, welcoming environments and for serving as a community connector, just like VFC. We're excited to grow our relationship with Artigiano by proudly representing their logo on the front of our kits."

"Artigiano is thrilled to partner with Vancouver Football Club. Two Canadian organizations committed to building home grown success, on and off the field. We couldn't be more proud of this exciting new chapter for both organizations." Said Dean Shillington, President & Owner of Artigiano.

Vancouver's primary kit, also known as its Grow the Game Kit, celebrates the young talent who have risen, and will rise, through the club's ranks, building their own legacy along the way.

Subtle hoops are woven into the fabric as a nod to the club's inaugural away kit, paying homage to the first group of emerging players who wore the badge. The hoops connect seamlessly, an ode to the pathway the club has built, and are complemented by Canada-red accents on the jersey's collar, crest and cuffs, symbolic of the inherent passion young players need to achieve their dreams.

The club's alternate jersey, otherwise known as the Valley is Home kit, pays tribute to the region that has shaped, and will continue to impact, VFC.

Subtle lines in the primarily white kit represent the ploughed fields of the Fraser Valley, while black stripes on the collar and cuffs mimic the suspension cables of the bridges that play a key role in bringing the area together, from the Golden Ears to the Port Mann. Together, these tasteful details represent the tie that binds the communities across the Valley. The kit also features a retro-inspired monogram VFC crest, the first time this crest has adorned an Eagles kit.

VFC's 2025 kits are available to preorder now. Media looking to access visual assets of the 2025 kits can find them here. Please credit Beau Chevalier/Vancouver FC.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from March 28, 2025

Vancouver FC Launches 2025 Kits Featuring New Sponsor Artigiano - Vancouver FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.