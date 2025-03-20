Vancouver FC Secures Rising Goalkeeping Talent Felipe Jaramillo Drolet on Multi-Year Deal

March 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is thrilled to announce the signing of 16-year-old Canadian-Colombian goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo Drolet to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, with a club option for an additional two years. This signing marks an exciting step for both the club and Felipe as he continues his rapid rise in professional soccer.

Felipe has been making waves in Canadian soccer, developing his skills through Mountain United FC in the BC Soccer Premier League before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy in 2022. More recently, he became a standout player for Vancouver FC's inaugural U-19 Academy team, where his talent and work ethic quickly earned him a place in the first-team setup.

His abilities haven't gone unnoticed beyond club football either. In December 2024, Felipe earned a call-up to the Colombian Men's U-17 National Team for their training camp in Barranquilla, a testament to his skill, composure, and potential between the posts.

Felipe's transition to the first team will be supported by two of the league's most experienced goalkeepers- Callum Irving and Niko Giantsopoulos. Their mentorship will provide him with invaluable professional experience and guidance as he continues to refine his skills at the highest level.

"Felipe is a young and talented goalkeeper with tremendous potential, and we are excited to support his growth within our club," said Vancouver FC Head of Goalkeeping, Niko Giantsopoulos.

For Vancouver FC, this signing represents more than just adding a promising young player- it is a commitment to developing homegrown talent and providing a pathway to the professional game.

With Felipe now officially part of the first-team squad, Vancouver FC fans can look forward to seeing him develop and contribute to the club's future success.

Vancouver FC Roster as of March 20, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo Drolet

Defenders: Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Kunle Dada-Luke, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph, Kevin Podgorni.

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

