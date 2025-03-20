Canadian Premier League Encourages Canadians to Sport Local with Launch of "Made in Canada" Brand Campaign

March 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled its latest brand campaign, which aims to inspire and educate Canadians from coast to coast by telling the Made in Canada stories at the heart of the league's success to date, authentic tales of patriotism that will be central to the continued emergence of soccer as a sport and as a community builder in Canada.

Headlined by a new hero ad, the CPL's Made in Canada campaign launched across the League's digital channels on Thursday and will make its national television debut this week during OneSoccer and TSN's coverage of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, presented by the Canadian Premier League.

The campaign seeks to invoke in all Canadians a vigorous sense of support for, and devotion to, the CPL, a league of Canada's own that is playing its part in developing the next generation of domestic talent in all areas of the game, while strengthening local economies and fostering community connections.

Nearly 400 Canadians have played in the CPL since its launch in 2019, with Canadian players accounting for 73 per cent of all CPL minutes played to date. In the last seven months alone, three young Canadians - Brampton, Ont.'s Kwasi Poku, Surrey, B.C.'s Grady McDonnell and Vancouver, B.C.'s Emil Gazdov - have earned record-setting transfers thanks to the platform provided to them by the CPL. Twelve current CPL players have been capped by Canada Soccer's Men's National Team, while notable alums like Poku, Joel Waterman, Jonathan Sirois, James Pantemis, Lukas MacNaughton, Dominick Zator and Victor Loturi earned their first international call-ups after making names for themselves in their domestic league.

Where local soccer stars of generations past had to leave Canada to play professionally, emerging talents of today like Shola Jimoh can achieve their breakout moments on home soil thanks to the CPL.

Dozens of Canadian coaches and hundreds of administrators have also found their place in the Canadian soccer landscape through the CPL, while the league has provided thousands of opportunities to aid in the development of Canada's professional referees. A dozen CPL alumni have transitioned into off-field roles within the league's ecosystem following their retirement, with even more current players concurrently earning valuable working experience as they prepare for futures in the game after their playing days are over.

The CPL exemplifies the Made in Canada concept that our country has everything it needs to thrive here at home.

"Canada is unified like never before by a sweeping movement of Canadian patriotism, a feeling we at the Canadian Premier League can uniquely identify with," said George Fadel, Vice President, Marketing, Canadian Premier League.

"As a league proudly Made in Canada and played in Canada, we set out to create a campaign that highlights how our everyday actions are making a difference from coast to coast, both on the field and off it. We are deeply connected to our country and we look forward to representing it proudly through this campaign."

The CPL will activate against the campaign through digital and in-person community engagement initiatives staged throughout the 2025 season in CPL stadiums across the country, on the League's digital channels and OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada.

