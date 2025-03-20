Wanderers Sign Canadian Forward Joven Mann
March 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
HFX Wanderers FC News Release
Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian forward Joven Mann to a CPL - U SPORTS Contract for the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.
Mann, 20, was the Wanderers' second-round selection in the 2025 CPL - U SPORTS Draft after an impressive first season at the University of British Columbia. Mann was the 2024 U SPORTS National Championship MVP as part of a title-winning Thunderbirds side.
"We identified Joven going into the draft as a versatile player with the technical ability that would suit our style of play in a number of forward positions, which he showed very well during his 2024 U SPORTS season and at Nationals last November," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "He has done well in pre-season, fitting in nicely with the first team, including the overseas training camp. We are delighted to sign Joven for the 2025 season and excited to see him continue his development with us in Halifax."
From Surrey, BC, Mann spent time in the Vancouver Whitecaps academy from 2021 to 2024 before committing to play university soccer at UBC in 2024. He racked up six goals and three assists across 21 appearances for UBC and was named to the Canada West All-Rookie team.
At the 2024 U SPORTS National Championships, Mann scored the winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 win over the Montréal Carabins in the championship match. Mann has also played for Burnaby FC in League1 BC.
"Joven has earned this opportunity after showing both his ability as a player and work ethic throughout our training camp," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He has great technical skill and brings the versatility of being able to play as either a striker or an attacking midfielder."
Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS Contract can maintain their U SPORTS eligibility while earning professional experience in the CPL. Mann is the 11th player drafted by the Wanderers to sign a first-team contract.
-30-
Current Halifax Wanderers Roster
Goalkeepers: Aiden Rushenas, Rayane Yesli
Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Julian Dunn, Thomas Meilleur-Giguere, Nassim Mekideche, Adam Pearlman, Kareem Sow, Wesley Timoteo
Midfielders: Alessandro Biello, Lorenzo Callegari, Vitor Dias, Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Isaiah Johnston, Giorgio Probo, Andre Rampersad, Sean Rea
Forwards: Jason Bahamboula, Yohan Baï, Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Joven Mann, Ryan Telfer, Camilo Vasconcelos
Player Bio:
Full Name: Joven Mann
Age: 20
Position: Forward
Height: 6'1"
Birth Date: Sept. 28, 2004
Birthplace: Surrey, British Columbia
Nationality: Canada
Last Club: University of British Columbia
Pronunciation: JOE-vin MAN
