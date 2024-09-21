Atlético Ottawa Clinches Spot In 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has secured its spot in the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) playoffs, ahead of tomorrow's match against Pacific FC at TD Place (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer). A victory on Sunday will also ensure that Atlético will host a playoff match in Ottawa, although the date and time are yet to be determined with five matches left in the Regular Season campaign.

In case of a home match, Atlético's 1,500 Season Seat Members have their seats reserved and have first rights of refusal. They will be allowed to secure their ticket, as well as additional seats, at a preferred rate. All other supporters of Atlético and the Beautiful Game can register their interest in attending through the club's website. Playoff waitlist is now live!

This is Atlético's second appearance in the CPL post-season, as the club reached and hosted the final in 2022 in front of a league-record crowd of close to 15,000 supporters. It has been a historic professional soccer season so far in the capital, as Ottawa has broken the club's goal-scoring record, Rubén del Campo broke a club goal-scoring record, Dani Morer broke a club assist record and while Ollie Bassett could become the all-time appearance record holder tomorrow.

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family for the 2025 season in a just a few clicks.

