Atlético Ottawa Clinches Spot In 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs
September 21, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has secured its spot in the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) playoffs, ahead of tomorrow's match against Pacific FC at TD Place (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer). A victory on Sunday will also ensure that Atlético will host a playoff match in Ottawa, although the date and time are yet to be determined with five matches left in the Regular Season campaign.
In case of a home match, Atlético's 1,500 Season Seat Members have their seats reserved and have first rights of refusal. They will be allowed to secure their ticket, as well as additional seats, at a preferred rate. All other supporters of Atlético and the Beautiful Game can register their interest in attending through the club's website. Playoff waitlist is now live!
This is Atlético's second appearance in the CPL post-season, as the club reached and hosted the final in 2022 in front of a league-record crowd of close to 15,000 supporters. It has been a historic professional soccer season so far in the capital, as Ottawa has broken the club's goal-scoring record, Rubén del Campo broke a club goal-scoring record, Dani Morer broke a club assist record and while Ollie Bassett could become the all-time appearance record holder tomorrow.
As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family for the 2025 season in a just a few clicks.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 21, 2024
- Atlético Ottawa Clinches Spot In 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs - Atletico Ottawa
- Forge FC Clinch 2024 CPL Playoff Spot - Forge FC
- Cavalry FC Clinches 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Berth - Cavalry FC
- Match Day Information: VFC vs FOR - September 21 - Vancouver FC
- Wanderers Sign Goalkeeper Judewellin Michel to a Short-Term Replacement Contract - HFX Wanderers FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Atlético Ottawa Clinches Spot In 2024 Canadian Premier League Playoffs
- Final Home Match Kickoff Time Announced: 4pm EST on Oct 19
- Match Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC September 22
- Atlético Ottawa and Twice Upon a Time Promoting Early Francophone Literacy