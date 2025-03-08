Vancouver FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff
March 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is pleased to confirm its coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 Canadian Premier League season. The team welcomes Philip Lund as Assistant Coach, while Azad Palani returns for a second season. Niko Giantsopoulos transitioned into the role of Goalkeeper Coach following his retirement from professional soccer last week.
Lund, a former professional footballer with experience in Denmark, the United States, and the Faroe Islands, brings strong tactical and technical expertise. Palani, a key figure in BC's soccer community returns to VFC continuing his work developing local talent and also takes on the role of Head Coach for Langley United Soccer Association's League1 BC team. Giantsopoulos, known for his leadership on and off the pitch, moves into coaching while also heading up Vancouver FC's youth clubs program and hosting the club's Live from the Bench podcast.
Vancouver FC remains focused on building a strong foundation for the future as it prepares for the upcoming season.
Vancouver FC Coaching Roster as of March 8, 2025:
Head Coach: Afshin Ghotbi
Assistant Coaches: Philip Lund, Azad Palani
Head Goalkeeper Coach: Niko Giantsopoulos
Vancouver FC Roster as of March 5, 2025:
Goalkeepers: Callum Irving
Defenders: Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Kunle Dada-Luke, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.
Midfielders: Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph
Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Vancouver FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff - Vancouver FC
- Cavalry FC Signs Local Defender Mihail Gherasimencov on Loan for 2025 Season - Cavalry FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Vancouver FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff
- Vancouver FC Signs Kunle Dada-Luke for 2025 Season
- Vancouver FC Goalkeeper and Canadian Premier League Original Niko Giantsopoulos Announces Retirement
- Vancouver FC Transfers James Cameron to Colorado Rapids
- Defender Allan Enyou Returns to Vancouver FC on Loan