Vancouver FC Announces 2025 Coaching Staff

March 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is pleased to confirm its coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 Canadian Premier League season. The team welcomes Philip Lund as Assistant Coach, while Azad Palani returns for a second season. Niko Giantsopoulos transitioned into the role of Goalkeeper Coach following his retirement from professional soccer last week.

Lund, a former professional footballer with experience in Denmark, the United States, and the Faroe Islands, brings strong tactical and technical expertise. Palani, a key figure in BC's soccer community returns to VFC continuing his work developing local talent and also takes on the role of Head Coach for Langley United Soccer Association's League1 BC team. Giantsopoulos, known for his leadership on and off the pitch, moves into coaching while also heading up Vancouver FC's youth clubs program and hosting the club's Live from the Bench podcast.

Vancouver FC remains focused on building a strong foundation for the future as it prepares for the upcoming season.

Vancouver FC Coaching Roster as of March 8, 2025:

Head Coach: Afshin Ghotbi

Assistant Coaches: Philip Lund, Azad Palani

Head Goalkeeper Coach: Niko Giantsopoulos

Vancouver FC Roster as of March 5, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Kunle Dada-Luke, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

