Cavalry FC Signs Local Defender Mihail Gherasimencov on Loan for 2025 Season

March 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has signed 19-year-old defender Mihail Gherasimencov on loan from Whitecaps FC 2 for the 2025 season.

Gherasimencov marks the ninth under-21 player to join the Cavs' 2025 roster. Since its inception in 2019, the club has established itself as one of the top environments for young players to develop and further their abilities in a professional landscape.

"Mihail is a dynamic attacking left-back that brings quality in delivery and depth to our left side options," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He has very good game intelligence and excels in one-on-one duels."

Gherasimencov was born in Balti, Moldova and grew up in Calgary. He played for local club Calgary Blizzard SC before joining the Whitecaps FC Academy in 2020. He joined Whitecaps 2 of MLS Next Pro in 2022, where he made 49 appearances and scored 4 goals.

"I spent time growing up here in Calgary, so this means a lot to me," said Gherasimencov. "I was a ball boy at a Cavalry match in 2019, so to now be joining this club as a player at the highest level six years later means everything."

He represents Moldova at the international level and has earned five caps for the country's U-19 National Team. He scored his first goal for his country in a friendly against Kazakhstan in 2023.

Gherasimencov will be added to Cavalry's roster ahead of the 2025 CPL regular season. He can contribute to a maximum of 1,000 U-21 domestic minutes per the CPL's roster rules and regulations.

Cavalry will kick off its 2025 CPL regular season campaign on Saturday, April 5 against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium. The squad will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Quick Facts about Mihail

Name: Mihail Gherasimencov

Pronunciation: (Me-hail, Gir-a-sih-men-cov)

Position: Defender

Birthdate: March 25, 2005

Birthplace: Balti, Moldova

Nationality: Canadian, Moldovan

Last Club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (MLS Next Pro)

