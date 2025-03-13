Vancouver FC Signs Promising Young Talent Kevin Podgorni Through 2026

March 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is excited to announce the signing of 17-year-old attacking midfielder Kevin Podgorni from Mississauga, Ontario. A standout talent from Prostars FC, Podgorni brings versatility and technical ability to the squad, excelling as an attacking midfielder, false nine or winger.

Podgorni joins Vancouver FC on a contract that runs through 2026, with club options extending through 2028, further reinforcing the club's commitment to developing young talent.

Podgorni was drawn to Vancouver FC after witnessing the club's dedication to advancing young players, particularly following the recent transfer of Grady McDonnell to Club Brugge.

"I wanted to be at a proven club that moves on young, developing players," said Podgorni. "Vancouver FC does what they say, and I loved that about this club. Seeing Grady take that next step showed me that this is a place where young players can grow and make it to the next level."

Vancouver FC continues to solidify its reputation as a club that nurtures young talent and provides pathways for professional growth, and Podgorni's signing is another step in that direction.

Vancouver FC Roster as of March 13, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Kunle Dada-Luke, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph, Kevin Podgorni.

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

