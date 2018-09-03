'Cats Set for Postseason After Loss in Finale

BURLINGTON, VT - The Tri-City ValleyCats are geared up to begin the playoffs after a tight loss to the Vermont Lake Monsters in the regular season finale on Monday afternoon.

Despite giving up nine runs in the first inning of the game, the ValleyCats went on to score six unanswered runs to make the final score 9-6 in Burlington, Vermont.

Ernesto Jaquez recorded just one out in the ffirst inning for Tri-City, being tagged for nines runs (eight earned) to pick up the loss.

Jacob Billingsley, Joey Gonzalez, and Matt Ruppenthal then combined to pitch through the eighth inning, allowing only two hits the rest of the way.

The ValleyCats went on to out-hit the Lake Monsters with 11 total hits on the night, led by Nate Perry and Carlos Machado who each racked up a pair.

Luis Encarnacion and Orlando Marquez eached added two late home runs to account for Tri-CIty's final three runs scored.

Encarnacion's homer was his team-high 10th of the season, while Marquez' was his first of the season.

The three-run loss came on the final day of the regular season, stamping the ValleyCats 2018 season record at 42-33.

Having already clinched the best record iin the Stedler division last week, the ValleyCats finished the season 3.5 games over the Vermont Lake Monsters for first place.

After on off-day on Tuesday, the ValleyCats will set their sights on the New York-Penn League playoffs, entering play as the No. 3 seed.

Tri-City will oppose the No.2-seeded Mahoning Valley Scrappers, who won the Pinckney division and ended the regular season with an identical 42-33 record to the ValleyCats.

Being that the two teams did not play head-to-head in the regular season, the tiebreaker came down to divisional record, which gave Mahoning Valley the upperr hand.

As the No. 3 seed, the ValleyCats will open the playoffs at home in Troy, New York on Wednesday, Septemer 5.

With Mahoning Valley being granted home field advantage over Tri-City, the best-of-three series will conclude at Mahoning Valley with Game Two on Thursday, September 6 and Game Three (if necessary on Friday, September 7.

