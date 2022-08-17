'Cats, Ottawa Rained out Mid-Game, Will Pick Back up Tomorrow as Part of Single Admission Double Header

August 17, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Ottawa Titans and Tri-City ValleyCats kicked off a three games in two days series Wednesday Afternoon at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Newest ValleyCat Ryan Hartman took the mound for Tri-City, making his return to The Joe for the first time since he made his professional debut as a member of the 2016 ValleyCats squad. Southpaw Grant Larson toed the rubber for Ottawa.

Hartman would retire the first three Frontier League batters he faced in order, striking out two in the top of the first inning. Larson would also retire the first three batters he would face, striking out Pavin Parks to end the home half of the first.

Ottawa would strike first in the top of the second. First on an RBI single from Jason Dicochea that plated Jake Sanford, who doubled off of Hartman earlier in the inning. Rodrigo Orozco would record an RBI double of his own, driving in Dicochea.

After relieving Larson of his duties, Ottawa's skipper Bobby Brown would call upon Zac Westcott out of the bullpen. The only hit he would surrender was a lead off single to Denis Phipps. Westcott would retrie the next three following the single, striking out Carson McCusker and Jesus Lujano to end the inning.

Ottawa would score once more in the third, an RBI single from Jacob Sanford would drive Clay Fisher in to score. Hartman would strand Sanford at first, inducing an inning-ending pop out off the bat of Jason Dicochea. Westcott would work a quiet bottom of the third for Tri-City.

Ryan Hartman would head out for this fourth inning, as the rain started. He would strike out Brendon Dadson for his fourth strike out of his outing. The umpiring crew would call the team off the field as Rodrigo Orozco stepped up to the plate.

Tomorrow will feature the continuation of Wednesday evening's game, picking things up with one out in the top of the fourth inning. Following the completion of the suspended game, The ValleyCats and Titans will face off in a seven inning match up. Tickets from today's game are now rain checks, and can be exchanged for any remaining ValleyCats regular season game. First pitch for the double header tomorrow is scheduled for 4:30 PM. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.