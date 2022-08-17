Boomers Fall Despite Hitting Two Homers

AVON, Ohio - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers hit a pair of homers but could not overcome an early deficit in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Lake Erie Crushers in the middle game of the road series.

Lake Erie jumped ahead in the first with consecutive doubles and added three in the fourth to open a 4-0 edge. Brett Milazzo and Alec Craig both hit solo homers in the top of the fifth to cut the margin in half. Chase Dawson and Mike Hart walked with one away to put the tying runs on but Lake Erie pitched out of the jam. The Boomers also put the tying runs on in the seventh but lined into a double play. The hosts tacked on an insurance run in the eighth to account for the final.

Schaumburg finished with five hits and six walks in the contest. Craig walked twice in addition to hitting the homer. Dawson posted two hits along with two walks. Braxton Davidson singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to a league high 37 games.

Aaron Glickstein was the hard luck loser, allowing four runs in six innings. Glickstein walked one and struck out four while throwing just over 80 pitches. Thomas Nicoll struck out the side in the seventh and Jake Joyce struck out the side in the ninth as both teams struck out 10 batters. The Boomers and Crushers rank first and second in the league in strikeouts.

The Boomers (43-36) continue the longest roadtrip of the season on Thursday with the finale against the Crushers. The team is currently 3-3 in the 10-game venture and is still holding on to second place in the Frontier League's West Division. RHP Jumpei Akanuma (4-0, 2.35) is the scheduled starter. The team returns home on August 23. The 2022 season is winding down. Don't miss your chance to see one of the final 10 home games before summer comes to a close. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

