Titans and ValleyCats Suspended Mid-Game, Doubleheader Tomorrow

August 17, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Troy, NY - Kicking off a big series on the road, the Ottawa Titans (46-32) led 3-0 with one out in the top of the fourth inning, before rain suspended the opener with the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Former major leaguer Ryan Hartman and Grant Larson got the starting assignments on Wednesday, each tossing a scoreless first.

The Titans opened up the scoring in the second, as Jason Dicochea's single plated a Jake Sanford one-out double. As the Titans sent seven to the dish, Rodrigo Orozco smacked a double down the left-field line, scoring Dicochea to make it 2-0.

Zac Westcott relieved Larson in the second, allowing a leadoff single, but nothing more.

Sanford added to the score with a two-out single up the middle in the third, making it 3-0.

Hartman would strike out Brendon Dadson for the fourth strikeout of his outing to start the fourth, as the rain intensified. As Orozco stepped up to the plate, the umpires put an end to the contest.

The series continues tomorrow and will feature the continuation of Wednesday evening's game at 4:30 p.m. from Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, picking things up with one out in the top of the fourth inning. Following the completion of the suspended game, The two teams will face off in a seven-inning contest. All the action can be heard locally on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM, while also being available worldwide at CKDJ.net and uniquefm.ca.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.