Boulders Outlast Jackals to Take Series Opener

August 17, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The host New York Boulders got four hits from David Vinsky and three apiece from Jake MacKenzie and Austin Dennis and downed the visiting New Jersey Jackals, 12-9, on Tuesday at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

The game was tied through 6 1/2 innings at 7-7 when the Boulders broke through against New Jersey reliever Dylan Peiffer, the third Jackals' pitcher of the game. A Jake MacKenzie single snapped the tie and was followed by an RBI double by Ray Hernandez, his third hit of the evening, a two-run single by Max Smith, his second and third RBI of the contest, and an RBI double from David Vinsky, his fourth hit of the night.

New Jersey got two back in the eighth to close to within 12-9 - one run scoring on a Dylan Smith passed ball and the other on a double by Edward Salcedo. However, Zach Schneider came on for the Boulders to keep the Boulders' lead at three.

The Boulders broke on top with a solo home run in the first inning by David Vinsky, his 19th of the season. New Jersey evened it in the second with an unearned run.

New York answered with three runs in the second - one on a sacrifice fly by Giovanni Garbella, another via a solo home run from Max Smith, his 15th of the year, the third on an Austin Dennis double, the second of his three hits on the night.

The Jackals scored three times in the fourth and fifth innings. Over those two innings, they got a two-run single from Jason Agresti, a sacrifice fly, an RBI double by Alfredo Marte and a two-run homer run from Justin Wylie, his 16th of the season.

The Boulders got one in the fourth on a double by Dennis and two in the fifth - one on Gabriel Garcia's 16th of the year and one on a grounder by Garbella, which turned out to an inning ending triple play.

With the bases loaded, Garbella hit a hard hit grounder up the middle that bounced off second baseman Justin Wylie's shin to shortstop Santiago Chirino, who stepped on second base and fired to first to double up Garbella.

New Jersey first baseman Dalton Combs threw home to catcher Jason Agresti, who tagged out Jake MacKenzie to complete the triple play.

Matt Leon picked up the win for the Boulders, improving to 5-0 on the year, while Leo Pineda got the final out of the game to record his seventh save of the season. Peiffer was tagged with the loss for New Jersey as he dropped to 3-2 on the year.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2022 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.