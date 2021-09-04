'Cats Fall in Game Two of Final Divisional Matchup

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (46-42) entered Saturday's contest with the New York Boulders (39-49) at PCU Park looking to breakaway from the rest of the Atlantic Division and reclaim sole possession of first place from Equipe Quebec. Quebec fell to New Jersey on Saturday at home, giving the 'Cats the opportunity to gain a full game entering the regular season's final week.

Tri-City sidearmer Jake Dexter (2-3) returned to the rotation following another stint out of the ValleyCats bullpen. His first start back did not go as he had hoped, as Dexter surrendered 6 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits over 4 innings of work. Overall it was a rough day for ValleyCat pitchers, except for Ryan McKay, who threw a perfect 1.1 innings in relief of southpaw Jervic Chavez.

Brad Zunica launched his twelfth home run of the year, his second in as many nights, and Jhon Nunez tallied his first home run in a ValleyCats uniform. Zunica would lead the way offensively, tallying 2 hits and 4 RBI. Nelson Molina and Brad Zunica would be the only ValleyCats to record multiple hits in Saturday's contest.

Tri-City remains tied atop the Atlantic Division alongside Equipe Quebec as the teams enter the final week of the regular season. The ValleyCats play two more with New York in a special Labor Day weekend series, concluding on Monday to wrap up divisional play. The 'Cats will then face the Miners at home, before heading out on the road to finish the regular season against the Washington Wild Things in Pennsylvania.

FINAL | NEW YORK 13 TRI-CITY 7

W: Orsen Josephina (6-5)

L: Jake Dexter (2-3)

The ValleyCats are back for their final homestand of the regular season next week as the rival Sussex County Miners come to town for a midweek set. The playoff push continues with Bark in the Park #2 on Tuesday, Early Oktoberfest on Wednesday, and Hawaiian Night on Thursday. Click here for tickets and more information.

