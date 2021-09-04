Boomers Unable to Rally Past Evansville

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers had opportunities to tie the game in each of the final three innings but dropped a 7-4 decision at the hands of the Evansville Otters on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

For the second consecutive night the Boomers jumped ahead in the first. Chase Dawson led off with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 32 games and scored on a Braxton Davidson single to right. Evansville plated three runs in the top of the third and tacked on single tallies in the fourth and fifth to lead 5-1. The Boomers battled within 5-3 by scoring runs in the fifth and seventh. Dawson hit a leadoff homer in the fifth, his 10th of the year, and Clint Hardy singled home a run in the seventh. Evansville utilized a pair of insurance runs with two outs in the eighth to open a 7-3 lead.

Schaumburg loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth but managed just a single run on a Brett Milazzo fielder's choice as Logan Sawyer came on to shut the door and add to his league leading save total.

Andrew Dean suffered the loss, working five innings. Davidson remained red hot, reaching base five times with a double, two walks, a run and an RBI. Dawson was on base four times with two walks, a homer and a hit by pitch. Milazzo notched three hits and drove home a run.

The series between the Boomers (45-43) and Otters will continue tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. on a Family Night. RHP Geoff Bramblett (3-0, 1.41) opposes RHP Ryan O'Reilly (5-4, 3.25). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

