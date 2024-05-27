Catcher Jason Delay Joins Indians on Rehab Assignment

May 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that the rehab assignment of catcher Jason Delay has been transferred to the Indianapolis Indians as they open a seven-game homestand vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field tonight at 6:15. Delay is the fifth major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following catcher Yasmani Grandal, utilityman Ji Hwan Bae and right-handed relievers Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Delay, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation on April 3 (retroactive to April 1) and was later transferred to the 60-day. He appeared in one game to begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton, going 0-for-2 with a walk on May 25. Delay appeared in one regular-season contest with Pittsburgh after hitting .231 (6-for-26) with two doubles and two RBI in 13 spring training games. He spent most of the 2023 season in the big leagues and hit .251 (42-for-167) with 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in 70 games.

The catcher played in 49 games with Indianapolis from 2021-23, hitting .257 (37-for-144) with 20 runs, 14 extra-base hits and 17 RBI. In 26 career games at Victory Field, he owns a .297 batting average (22-for-74) with six doubles, one triple and two home runs.

Delay was selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.) University. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on June 13, 2022, and made his MLB debut the next day at St. Louis.

