Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, May 28th to Sunday, June 2nd

May 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets, one of the hottest teams in baseball this last month, return home to NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday, May 28th to begin a six-game homestand against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A Toronto Blue Jays). The homestand features the Margaritaville Night, SOS Night, National Cancer Survivors Night, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, May 28th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, May 29th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: Mothers and Children in Crisis, North Area Meals on Meals, and YWCA of Syracuse & Onondaga County Inc. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Thursday, May 30th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is brought to you by Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists for SOS Night. Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, May 31st (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - It's Five O'clock at NBT Bank Stadium this Friday. Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday on Margaritaville Night, presented by Onondaga Coach and media co-sponsor 93Q. Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Mets Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Onondaga Coach. Plus, the Mets will wear specialty Margaritaville jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off online to benefit a local non-profit at syracusemets.com/auction.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Hawaiian Shirt jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Saturday, June 1st (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is National Cancer Survivors Night, presented by Upstate Cancer Center. During the game, fans can enjoy entertainment by the talented Mutts Gone Nuts! Plus, there will be a postgame fireworks extravaganza to put an exclamation point on the night, brought to you by Upstate Cancer Center.

Sunday, June 2nd (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, For $65, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features: French Toast, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Chicken and Waffles, Pulled Pork Sliders, Scrambled Eggs, sausage links, home fries, Mac & Cheese, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

It is also Safe Kids Day where 300 kids will be fitted for and receive a bike helmet, courtesy of Safe Kids Upstate NY.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

