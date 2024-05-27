Five-Game Win Streak Snapped with 11-3 Loss to Indians

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the series opener against the Indianapolis Indians 11-3 on Memorial Day Monday at Victory Field, ending the team's five-game winning streak.

The Indians took the early lead in the opening frame as they plated three runs to take a 3-0 lead and did not look back the rest of the night. Omaha starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan bounced back after the first four batters reached, retiring his next six through the end of the second, including striking out the side in the 2nd inning for four strikeouts.

Indianapolis extended its lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the third inning and knocked Bowlan out of the game after just 2.2 innings. Llover Peguero singled in two, the first of four straight hits that plated four runs, then a walk loaded the bases to end Bowlan's day. Left-hander Anthony Veneziano allowed two of three inherited runners to score, charging Bowlan with a career-worst nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and three walks in his second loss of the year, the first loss for an Omaha starting pitcher this month.

Omaha finally got its first first hit of the game in the top of the fourth inning, then a pair of walks to Devin Mann and Tyler Gentry loaded the bases, but Brian O'Keefe lined out to right field to strand the bases loaded.

The Chasers were held to just the one hit with five walks through four scoreless innings and fell behind further in the bottom of the fourth as Indianapolis grew its lead to 11-0 with a two-run homer to left field off of Veneziano.

The Storm Chasers finally got onto the board in the top of the fifth inning, as Cam Devanney singled, then Drew Waters walked and CJ Alexander singled Devanney in. Devin Mann walked to load the bases and Nick Pratto grounded into a fielder's choice to plate Waters and trim into the Indianapolis lead 11-2.

Behind Veneziano's 1.1 innings, the bullpen for Omaha held the Indians scoreless over the final four innings of the game. Left-hander Walter Pennington took the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning and retired all six batters he faced, with a 1-2-3 fifth inning before striking out the side in the sixth, with four strikeouts over his two perfect frames. Steven Cruz followed Pennington in the bottom of the seventh inning and worked around a leadoff single with two strikeouts for a scoreless inning of his own. Former Indian Colin Selby worked around a walk in the eighth and also struck out two for a scoreless inning to keep Indianapolis from adding more.

In the top of the eighth inning, Mann added another run to the board with a lead-off solo homer to left field that moved the score 11-3 still in favor of the Indians. That was all the Chasers could put together as the inning ended with Fitzgerald left on base after he connected for a one-out double to extend his hit streak to seven games.

Omaha had one last chance in the top of the ninth inning as Devanney and Rave walked to get on base. After a double play got the first two outs of the ninth, Devanney moved to third, then, Alexander and Mann drew walks to load the bases, but the Chasers stranded the bases loaded and dropped the series opener.

With an off day Tuesday, the Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians Wednesday with a 5:35 p.m. CT against the Indians at Victory Field and left-hander Kris Bubic scheduled to make the start on Major League rehab assignment.

