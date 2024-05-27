Crow-Armstrong Named International League Player of the Week
May 27, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES - Iowa Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was tabbed the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 20-26, the league announced today.
In six games vs. the Indianapolis Indians, Crow-Armstrong batted .444 (12-for-27) with 10 runs, four doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and five stolen bases. During that time, he led the league in extra-base hits (7), total bases (25) and hits. Crow-Armstrong ranked among International League leaders in runs (T-1 st ), stolen bases (T-1 st ), slugging (3 rd , .926), OPS (4 th , 1.426) and batting average (T-4 th ).
The 22-year-old recorded five consecutive multi-hit games from May 21-25 and became the first I-Cub to accomplish the feat since Nick Madrigal on May 27-June 1, 2023.
This is the first time Crow-Armstrong has won IL Player of the Week honors and the first time an I-Cub has won the award since Jared Young for Sept. 4-10, 2023.
