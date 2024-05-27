Indians Stack 11 Runs on Storm Chasers in Memorial Day Victory

INDIANAPOLIS - Matt Gorski launched his eighth home run in his past 12 games and eight of nine Indianapolis starters logged at least one hit as the Indians captured a 11-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Monday evening in the series opener at Victory Field.

Indianapolis (24-25) tallied three runs in the first inning courtesy of a fielding error, Jake Lamb single and sacrifice fly from Gorski to open the scoring. In the third, the Indians sent 11 batters to the plate as they exploded for six runs on six hits, jumpstarted by a two-run double off the bat of Liover Peguero. Jason Delay capped the scoring in the frame with a two-run single, logging three RBI in the first game of his rehab assignment with Indianapolis.

The hot-hitting Gorski continued the run-producing parade, crushing a two-run shot to straightaway center for his ninth home run of the season. Gorski joined Andrés Alvarez as one of two Indians with a pair of hits.

Omaha (33-16) added two runs in the fifth, sparked by a CJ Alexander RBI single. In the eighth, Devin Mann then crushed a solo home run for Omaha's final run.

After Isaac Mattson tossed two hitless innings in his second start with Indianapolis, Nick Dombkowski (W, 1-0) allowed two runs with four punchouts across 3.0 innings. Indians' relievers combined for eight strikeouts in the victory.

Omaha's starter Jonathan Bowlan (L, 5-2) surrendered nine runs (seven earned) with three walks in 2.2 innings.

The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their series on Wednesday evening at 6:35 PM ET after an off day on Tuesday. Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (1-3, 6.39) gets the ball for the Indians while Omaha has yet to name a starter.

