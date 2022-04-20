Carpenter Blasts Two Home Runs in a 6-2 Win

The SeaWolves opened a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a 6-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park. The win snaps a two-game slide for Erie and evens the club's record to 5-5.

The game was scoreless into the third inning when Gage Workman belted a one-out, solo home run off of Squirrels starter Matt Frisbee for a 1-0 lead. The home run for Workman was his third of the season and second in as many games.

Erie added to the lead in the fourth against reliever Gray Fenter. Eric De La Rosa doubled with two outs to extend the inning for Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter hammered a two-run home run, his third, for a 3-0 advantage.

The Squirrels struck back in the top of the fifth against Erie starter Adam Wolf. Sean Roby led off with a walk and move into scoring position on a Jacob Heyward base knock. A wild pitch advanced the runners and Roby scored on a Brandon Martorano groundout to make it 3-1. Franklin Labour followed with an RBI double, cutting the Erie lead down to a run. Wolf got out of the inning with an odd sequence of events. With one out, Rob Emery flew out to center and Labour advanced to third. As Labour rounded third, the Richmond third base coach physically interfered with the runner who was ruled out, retiring the side.

The SeaWolves again added to the lead in the sixth. Daniel Cabrera walked with one out, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. He scored on an Eric De La Rosa base hit off of Travis Perry making it 4-2. Carpenter followed and blasted his second two-run home run of the game for a 6-2 lead.

A trio of Erie relievers in Shea Spitzbarth, Chance Kirby and YaYa Chentouf combined to hold the Squirrels without a hit over the final four innings of the game.

Wolf (1-0) earned his first Double-A win allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Frisbee (0-1) took the loss allowing a run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

The SeaWolves and Squirrels will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. on Thursday at UPMC Park. It's a Two-Buck Thursday featuring $2 concessions specials of Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers.

