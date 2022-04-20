April 20, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIRST WALK OFF OF THE SEASON - The Portland Sea Dogs walked it off for the first time in 2022 with the 6-5 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies last night at Hadlock Field. Portland starter Jay Groome allowed three runs in the first inning and Binghamton was off to the quick 3-0 start. The Sea Dogs entered the scoring column in the bottom of the third against Rumble Ponies starter Mitch Ragan. David Hamilton worked a one out walk and Christian Koss drove him in with a double to left, cutting into Binghamton's lead, 3-1. After Granberg reached on a fielder's choice, Tyler Dearden brought in Koss with a sacrifice fly to left, making the score 3-2. In the bottom of the fifth, Granberg grounded a one out single to left and Dearden walked to put runners at first and second. Kole Cottam knocked in Granberg with a single to center, tying the game 3-3. Cameron Cannon added to the score with a base hit to center, scoring Dearden to take the lead 4-3. The scoring continued in the sixth inning after Nick Sogard walked to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a steal. Sogard moved up to third on a wild pitch and Granberg tripled to right, expanding the Sea Dogs lead, 5-3. Binghamton tied the game in the seventh inning capitalizing on an error and wild pitch by Portland, tying the game 5-5. In the ninth inning, Granberg led off with a double to left. Kole Cottam stepped up to the plate and grounded a ball to second base, Binghamton second basemen Luke Ritter made a fielding error and Granberg scored, ending the game, 6-5.

SPACKE SETS NEW CAREER HIGH - Dylan Spacke entered the game last night in the first inning with one out and the bases loaded. He retired the first two batters he faced to end the first, then when on to toss 3.0 more innings. Spacke allowed just one hit and walked one better. He struck out a career-high seven opposing hitters in his strong performance on the mound.

GERMAN CONTINUES SCORELESS STREAK - Frank German remains locked in for the Sea Dogs. He made his fourth appearance of the season last night and struck out the side in order. So far in 2022, he has tossed 5.0 innings allowing just one run (unearned) on two hits while striking out nine. He has not issued a walk.

LEAGUE LEADERS - David Hamilton leads the Eastern League in RBI (12) and stolen bases (8). He is also ranked second in hits (12) and fourth in average (.387) and sixth in on base percentage (.459) and OPS (1.104). Portland starter Brandon Walter is just one of seven pitchers in the league that have a 0.00 ERA. Brayan Bello leads the Eastern League in strikeouts (18). Victor Santos and Walter are tied for the most innings pitched (11.0) in the league while Walter has the best WHIP (0.36).

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - April 20, 2008 - The Sea Dogs fell one-hit shy of a franchise record, blasting out 21 hits to beat the B-Mets, 13-2 on Sunday at NYSEG Stadium. The entire Portland lineup had at least one hit with 8 of 9 starters picking up multi-hit games.

PITCHING MATCHUP - Southpaw Chris Murphy (0-0, 3.00 ERA) gets the ball tonight for the

Sea Dogs in his third start of the year. He last pitched 4/14 at Harrisburg and tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six. After walking three batters in his 2022 debut 4/8 vs New Hampshire, he did not issue a walk in his last start. Opponents are batting .212 against him.

