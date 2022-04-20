Dunn's Slam Wins it in 12 for Senators

Jack Dunn hit a grand slam in the top of the 12th inning to propel the Harrisburg Senators to a 9-6 win over the Reading Fightin Phils Wednesday night in Reading. The Senators led 5-2 into the sixth inning but Reading rallied for single runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings. The Sens were hitless from the fifth to the 12th innings. Harrisburg improves to 7-4 while Reading drops to 3-8.

Ronald Herrera started and tossed 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out three and walked three facing 21 batters. Alberto Guerrero went 2.1 innings and allowed a run on two hits. Next up was Brian Gonzalez who went 1.1 innings and allowed the game tying home run in the ninth but stranded the winning run at third. Matt Brill pitched two innings, the 10th and 11th, pitching around the placed runner in both innings. Matt Cronin allowed a run in the 12th but retired the final batter with the bases loaded.

Jack Dunn hit the game winning grand slam in the top of the 12th and walked with the bases loaded in the sixth. With the grand slam and walk he drove in five runs. Jacob Rhinesmith had three hits, scored twice, and drove in a run.

The win was the Sens fourth straight. Harrisburg struck out 21 times setting a new modern franchise record for the most times they've struck out in a game. They also walked 13 times and have walked 22 times in the series. The teams combined to go 6-41 with runners in scoring position and combined to strand 17 runners in scoring position. The game time was 3:58.

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Field in Reading. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:35 p.m.

