Erie Homers Bury Richmond in Road Trip Opener

April 20, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the series opener, 6-2, after the Erie SeaWolves launched three home runs Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Five of the six runs the SeaWolves (5-5) scored were off home runs. The Flying Squirrels (6-4) were limited to six total baserunners and went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

The first SeaWolves homer came off the bat of Gage Workman in the third inning against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 0-1) to open a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, Gray Fenter allowed a two-run home run from Kerry Carpenter that pushed the SeaWolves ahead, 3-0.

Richmond responded with two runs in the fifth inning. After back-to-back baserunners, Brandon Martorano collected an RBI groundout and Franklin Labour lined an RBI double that closed the score to 3-2.

Erie starter Adam Wolf (Win, 1-0) was pulled after 5.0 innings with three hits, two runs and two walks allowed with six strikeouts.

The SeaWolves pulled ahead, 6-2, off an RBI single by Eric De La Rosa and a second homer by Carpenter, a two-run blast to right field in the sixth inning. Carpenter finished the afternoon with four RBIs in his multi-homer performance.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves will play a double-header on Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Left-hander Jake Dahlberg (0-0, 3.24) is scheduled for game one with Kai-Wei Teng (0-1, 1.86) slated to start game two. Erie will have Reese Olson (0-0, 3.38) start game one and Garrett Hill (0-0, 1.13) is projected to start the second game of the twinbill.

The Flying Squirrels next homestand will be April 26-May 1 against the Bowie Baysox. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

