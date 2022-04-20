Portland Falls 6-1 to Binghamton

Portland, Maine - Devlin Granberg had his second straight multi-hit night as the Portland Sea Dogs (5-6) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-6) on Wednesday, 6-1 at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

Through the first four innings of the game, both teams were locked into a pitcher's duel between Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy and Rumble Ponies starter Jose Butto. Murphy worked through the first four innings giving up just two hits while striking out five. Butto responded, allowing just three hits, and striking out one during his first four innings.

The Rumble Ponies put up the first runs of the game in the top of the fifth with Murphy still on the bump. Matt Winaker and Jake Mangum both worked walks to put runners on first and second. Murphy balked, advancing both runners to second and third. Francisco Alvarez smacked a double off the wall in left, scoring both and giving Binghamton a 2-0 lead.

Two more runs came in to score in the top of the sixth with Sea Dogs reliever Darrin Gillies pitching. Ronny Mauricio led off with a single and advanced to second on a steal. Luke Ritter reached on an error and Jeremy Vasquez followed with a base hit, scoring Mauricio, and increasing the Rumble Ponies' lead to 3-0. After a single by Zach Ashford, Winaker grounded into a double play, scoring Ritter, and expanding the Binghamton advantage to 4-0.

Portland entered the scoring column in the bottom of the seventh against Binghamton reliever Yeizo Campos. Izzy Wilson led off with a walk and Cameron Cannon followed with a single. Both advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Wil Dalton stepped up to the plate and lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Wilson, making the score 4-1.

The Rumble Ponies added to their lead in the top of the eighth inning with Zach Bryant on the mound. Winaker worked a walk with two outs, putting a runner on for Manny Rodriguez, who launched a homer to left. It was his first long ball of the season and extended the Binghamton lead to the final score, 6-1.

Butto (1-1) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing five hits while walking two and striking out three in his first win of the year. Murphy (0-1) pitched 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out five in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies play the third game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:00 PM ET first pitch. Portland sends RHP Victor Santos (1-1, 0.82 ERA) to the mound against Binghamton RHP Marcel Renteria (0-2, 19.06 ERA).

