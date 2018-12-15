Carolina Shuts out Elmira Again

Winston-Salem, NC - Christian Pavlas backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds for a second straight night shutting out the Elmira Enforcers Saturday night 2-0.

For Pavlas its his second consecutive shutout and his third of the year which now moves him as the all-time leader in Carolina Thunderbirds history for shutouts (3).

The goals tonight were scored by Jiri Pargac and Tommy Mahoney, both goals were scored after the puck leaked out behind the Elmira goaltender Ryan Mulder and were tapped in by the goal scorers from less than a foot away. Tommy Mahoney's tally came on the power play to give Carolina the insurance goal midway through the third period.

The Fairgrounds Annex crowd of 2,591 also got their fill of fisticuffs in this game, one each period. The first period saw Kyle Stevens and Chase Fallis square up. Michael Bunn challenged Brandon Vuic in the second period and in the third Petr Panacek and

Stepan Timofeyev fought but were only given coincident roughing calls on the play.

Christian Pavlas stopped all 18 shots he faced in this game. Ryan Mulder stopped 30 of 32 shots in the loss for Elmira. For Pavlas it's his fifth straight win and for Mulder he suffered his first loss of the season.

Carolina now looks ahead to a home-and-home series with the Danville Dashers with Friday night being hosted at the Fairgrounds Annex. It's Teddy Bear Toss Night in Carolina and Ugly Sweater night on the 21st with a 7:35 puck drop. The two teams then head to the David S Palmer Arena to play the Dashers on the road on Saturday night.

3 Stars of tonight's game

Jiri Pargac

Michael Bunn

Christian Pavlas

