Moser's Third Shutout Powers Ice Breakers Past Dashers

Mentor, OH - Since joining the Mentor Ice Breakers a couple of weeks into the season, goaltender Derek Moser has earned the starting nod in every single Ice Breakers win to date. The former Iowa State Cyclone continued his impressive season with a 28-save shutout in the Ice Breakers' 6-0 victory over the visiting Danville Dashers. Moser now has a league-leading three shutouts on the campaign.

Six different Ice Breakers scored in what was a much-needed win over the shorthanded Dashers, who were only able to dress 15 players. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and put Mentor back on track as it begins a four-game homestand.

Thomas McKinnon opened the scoring in the game at 5:14 of the first period, giving Mentor an early 1-0 lead off assists from Gordy Bonnel and Nate Farrington. It was the second goal of the season for McKinnon, a defenseman out of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The score remained 1-0 until midway through the second period when the floodgates opened for the Ice Breakers. Mark Essery started things off with his team-leading 12th goal before Dzmitry Danilyuk scored for the first time in his professional career just 35 seconds later.

Thomas Devesvre fired a slapshot from the blueline past Dashers netminder Matt Kaludis only 16 seconds after Danilyuk's tally to cap off the scoring in the period and make it a 4-0 Ice Breakers lead. Devesvre's goal came on the power play and was the second of the Switzerland native's pro career.

Things started to get chippy in the third period, but the Ice Breakers and Moser managed to hold off several quality scoring chances from Danville. Brett Oldaker extended the Ice Breakers lead to 5-0 on the power play with just under four minutes left in the contest. Devesvre and Brody Duncan both factored into the goal with assists.

Patrick Porkka capped off the scoring in the game 59 seconds later off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play between himself and Bonnel. Porkka finished the one-time pass from Bonnel, who notched his third assist of the game.

Mentor held the edge in shots on goal 34-28 as Kaludis ended the night with 28 saves. Essery, McKinnon, and Devesvre each scored and had an assist while Ryan Alves and Farrington both logged a pair of assists.

The Ice Breakers power play had a productive outing, going 3-for-6 on the evening. The penalty kill unit enjoyed similar success, holding the Dashers off the board in all four of their power play chances.

Mentor is back at home next weekend taking on the Elmira Enforcers on December 21st and 22nd.

